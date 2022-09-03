site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Maldonado isn't starting Saturday against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday but will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Christian Vazquez is starting behind the plate and batting fifth.
