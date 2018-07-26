Astros' Martin Maldonado: Shipped to Houston
Maldonado was traded to the Astros on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
Maldonado will add quality defense behind the dish for as Astros team that has been one of the worst at throwing out opposing baserunners, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Coming out of Wednesday's series finale with Colorado, Houston ranked 22nd in the big leagues with a caught-stealing percentage of 24.6, so Maldonado's 36.99 percent (second in the MLB) will certainly help that issue. Across 78 games with the Angels this year, Maldonado has slashed .223/.284/.332 with five home runs and 32 RBI. He will likely split time with Max Stassi while Brain McCann (knee) continues to recover from surgery. In return, the Angels received left-hander Patrick Sandoval and international bonus pool money.
