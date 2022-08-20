Maldonado is not in Saturday's lineup against Atlanta, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado is hitting .257 with two home runs in 12 games this month. Christian Vazquez will start behind the dish and hit sixth.
