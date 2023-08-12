Maldonado will hit the bench for the second time in three games Saturday against the Angels.

Yordan Alvarez's return from an oblique injury in late July bumped Yainer Diaz from the designated hitter spot and into more of a competition with Maldonado behind the plate. Prior to Alvarez's return, Maldonado started 75 of 102 games behind the plate (74 percent). With Alvarez back in the fold, Maldonado has gotten the nod 10 times in 16 games, or 62.5 percent of the time. That's still enough to make him the clear primary backstop, but his .181/.249/.317 slash line leaves him with minimal fantasy value even in that role.