Maldonado went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Cardinals.

The 36-year-old backstop took Jordan Montgomery deep in the third inning, briefly giving the Astros a 2-1 lead. Maldonado's offensive output continues to dwindle -- he's hitting below .190 for the third straight season but has only five homers and 11 RBI in 58 games, and his .295 SLG would be his worst mark since 2015.