Maldonado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Royals.

Maldonado is beginning to break out of his season-opening slump -- he's 5-for-14 while hitting safely in each of his last four games. He has a homer and a double in that span. The veteran catcher still has a lackluster .145/.217/.274 slash line with four long balls, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and three doubles in 38 contests overall.