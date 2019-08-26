Maldonado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Angels.

This was a 2-1 game in the seventh inning when Maldonado's two-run homer provided breathing room for the Astros, who later went on to plate seven runs in the eighth inning to make is a blowout. He's hitting just .162 (6-for-37) since joining Houston, but three of his six hits have left the yard.

