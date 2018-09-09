Maldonado went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

Maldonado helped chase starter Eduardo Rodriguez in the fourth inning with his solo shot that put the Astros up 4-1. The homer was his ninth of the season (106 games) after he hit a career-high 14 long balls across 138 games in 2017. Maldonado should continue to see a few starts per week backing up Brian McCann.