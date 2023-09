Maldonado went 2-for-5 with two two-run home runs in Tuesday's 14-1 victory over the Rangers.

Maldonado played a key role in the Astros offensive barrage Tuesday, accounting for two of the team's six home runs on the day. The catcher plated Mauricio Dubon on both long balls, with each coming off opposing pitcher Dane Dunning. Over his last six appearances, Maldonado is batting 7-for-23 (.304) with three homers, six total RBI and four total runs scored.