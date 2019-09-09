Maldonado went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 21-1 win over the Mariners.

Maldonado is more important to the Astros for his defensive skills, but he joined the team's bludgeoning of Mariners pitching. The multiple-hit effort was his first since joining the Astros at the trade deadline. He's batting just .203 over 18 games in Houston.