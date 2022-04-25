site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-martin-maldonado-takes-seat-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maldonado isn't starting Monday against the Rangers.
Maldonado will get a day off after he went 1-for-8 with a double, two runs, two walks and seven strikeouts in his last three appearances. Jason Castro will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read