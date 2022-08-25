site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Thursday
Maldonado isn't starting Thursday against the Twins.
Maldonado started the last three games and went 1-for-11 with a double, a run and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Christian Vazquez starts behind the plate and bats fifth.
