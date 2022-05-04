site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Wednesday
Maldonado isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado has gone 0-for-9 with four strikeouts over the last three games, and he'll get a breather in Wednesday's series finale. Jason Castro will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
