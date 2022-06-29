site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Takes seat Wednesday
Maldonado isn't starting Wednesday against the Mets.
Maldonado is getting a breather after he went 1-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Jason Castro is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
