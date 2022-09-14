Maldonado isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado is on the bench for the second time in the last four games after he went 1-for-7 with a run and two strikeouts over the last two matchups. Christian Vazquez is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
