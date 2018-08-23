Maldonado went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, two runs and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.

It was quite the game for the veteran catcher, who hasn't been much of an asset with the bat this season. He hit an RBI single in the second, an RBI double in the fourth and added his eighth homer of the season with a solo shot in the fifth. Despite the strong game, he's still hitting just .226/.283/.370 on the season.