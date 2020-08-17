site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Two hits, RBI in win
By
RotoWire Staff
Maldonado went 2-for-3 with two singles and a RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Maldonado's single in the fourth inning drove in Kyle Tucker to tie the game at two. The catcher is performing slightly above his career numbers thus far in 2020, slashing .235/.381/.392.
