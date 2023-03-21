Astros' Marty Costes: Sent to minor-league camp By RotoWire Staff Mar 21, 2023 at 10:46 am ET • 1 min read Costes was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Astros on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.Costes went 8-for-22 with a couple stolen bases this spring. The 27-year-old figures to begin the season as outfield depth at Triple-A Sugar Land. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.