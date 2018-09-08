Gonzalez (oblique) is not in the lineup against the Red Sox on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gonzalez will remain out of the starting lineup for a fourth straight game as he continues to nurse a right oblique injury. Prior to Friday's game, manager A.J. Hinch said Gonzalez was "trending in the right direction" and thought he had a chance to start Saturday, so it doesn't look like he will be out for too much longer.