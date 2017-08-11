Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Among batting average leaders in AL
Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.
Just this week, Gonzalez reached the minimum number of plate appearances to qualify for league leader lists. After Thursday's two-hit performance, he's hitting .312, tying him for fourth in the American League and 14th in all of baseball. He'll continue to get a steady stream of plate appearances over the next month while Carlos Correa (thumb) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...