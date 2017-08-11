Play

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

Just this week, Gonzalez reached the minimum number of plate appearances to qualify for league leader lists. After Thursday's two-hit performance, he's hitting .312, tying him for fourth in the American League and 14th in all of baseball. He'll continue to get a steady stream of plate appearances over the next month while Carlos Correa (thumb) remains sidelined.

