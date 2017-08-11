Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Among the leaders in AL
Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.
Just this week, Gonzalez reached the minimum number of plate appearances to qualify for league leader lists. After Thursday's two-hit performance, he's hitting .312, tying him for fourth in the American League and 14th in all of baseball. He'll continue to get a steady stream of plate appearances over the next month while Carlos Correa (thumb) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...