Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Athletics.

Stuck below the Mendoza Line for much of April and at a season low .164 on April 16, Gonzalez has slowly crept up to respectability. Since getting a day off to reset, he's gone 13-for-37 (.351) while knocking in 11 runs over nine games, raising his average to .239. Gonzalez still has a way to go to replicate his breakout season, but he's provided a hopeful sign that last season is not an outlier.