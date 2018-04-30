Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Average creeping up
Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Athletics.
Stuck below the Mendoza Line for much of April and at a season low .164 on April 16, Gonzalez has slowly crept up to respectability. Since getting a day off to reset, he's gone 13-for-37 (.351) while knocking in 11 runs over nine games, raising his average to .239. Gonzalez still has a way to go to replicate his breakout season, but he's provided a hopeful sign that last season is not an outlier.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...