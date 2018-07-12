Gonzalez (wrist) was available off the bench Wednesday, but did not play in Houston's 8-3 loss to Oakland, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gonzalez suffered multiple scrapes and bruises after getting spiked on the left arm during Tuesday's game. X-rays taken following the game came back negative, and manager A.J. Hinch said Gonzalez is "fine long term." He could return for Thursday's series finale against the Athletics.

More News
Our Latest Stories