Gonzalez (wrist) was available off the bench Wednesday, but did not play in Houston's 8-3 loss to Oakland, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gonzalez suffered multiple scrapes and bruises after getting spiked on the left arm during Tuesday's game. X-rays taken following the game came back negative, and manager A.J. Hinch said Gonzalez is "fine long term." He could return for Thursday's series finale against the Athletics.