Gonzalez (knee) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Knee soreness kept Gonzalez out of the lineup Sunday, but he's been cleared to return to left field following Monday's off day. The 29-year-old has endured a tough season so far, and he's been especially bad from the right side of the plate (.236/.271/.309 against left-handed pitching). Those numbers don't bode well for his chances against Tuesday's starter, James Paxton.