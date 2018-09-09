Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Back in starting nine Sunday
Gonzalez (oblique) is starting in left field and batting sixth Sunday against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gonzalez had been out since Monday with an oblique issue, but after pinch running Saturday, the Astros felt he was healthy enough to get back into the starting nine Sunday. As long as the oblique doesn't bark at him any more, he should continue to be a staple of the Houston lineup with his 14 homers and 58 RBI.
