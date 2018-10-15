Gonzalez said he's still nursing a sore neck and back after crashing into the outfield wall in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Red Sox, but he hopes to be available Tuesday for Game 3 of the ALCS, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Prior to running into the Green Monster while tracking a Steve Pearce fly ball in the bottom of the third, Gonzalez gave the Astros a 4-2 lead with a home run off David Price in the top half of the frame. Gonzalez was evaluated by the Astros' training staff after failing to corral Pearce's hit and was ultimately allowed to stay in the game, though the left fielder noted afterward that he required an IV treatment an inning later. With an off-day Monday, Gonzalez believes the lingering soreness in his back and neck will subside enough for him to return to the lineup for Game 3.