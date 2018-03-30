Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a walk while hitting fifth in the order for Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers on Opening Day.

Gonzalez's breakout campaign in 2017 raised his profile, and he was given a prime, middle-of-the-order spot in the batting order, hitting behind Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. Should he continue to hit fifth, Gonzalez will often get at-bats with men on base.