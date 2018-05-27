Manager A.J. Hinch said he'd like to incorporate Gonzalez into right field, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros are dealing with some injuries in the outfield, forcing Hinch to get creative with his deployment. Tony Kemp (.375/.448/.542) has forced his way into the starting lineup, but is primarily a left fielder, the spot where the super-utility Gonzalez typically plays when in the outfield. That the manager is considering exposing Gonzalez to right field is indicative of his current pecking order in the outfield: George Springer, Kemp, then Gonzalez and Jake Marisnick. "This is more of a comfort alignment than a strategy alignment. But, coming to the ballpark every day, I want Tony to play and that's moving guys around a little more given how much he's getting on base and the quality of defense he's given us," said Hinch.