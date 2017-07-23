Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Blasts 18th bomb of season Saturday
Gonzalez went 2-for-2 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Orioles.
Gonzalez's 18th homer of the season erased a sixth-inning deficit to help lead the Astros to a road victory. He continues to provide fantasy managers with elite-level production, as evidenced by his .316/.394/.593 slash line.
More News
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Hits bench Saturday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Filling in at short•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Receives Monday off•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Breakout season continues•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Slugs 16th bomb Saturday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Tossed from Thursday's game•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...