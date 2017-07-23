Gonzalez went 2-for-2 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Orioles.

Gonzalez's 18th home run of the season erased a sixth-inning deficit to help lead the Astros to a road victory. He continues to provide fantasy managers with elite-level production, as evidenced by his .316/.394/.593 slash line.

