Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Blasts grand slam in win
Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, a double and a pair of runs to help Houston to a 9-3 win over the Angels on Friday.
It was a huge day at the plate for Gonzalez, who made his 13th long ball of the season count with a fifth-inning grand slam off Andrew Heaney to account for four of Houston's nine runs for the game. Overall, he's slashing .246/.324/.407 through 398 at-bats on the season, with 19 doubles and three triples to go along with the 13 homers.
