Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Blasts solo home run
Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Red Sox.
Gonzalez took Rick Porcello deep in the second inning to record his 15th home run of the season. After entering the game as a pinch-hitter on Saturday, Gonzalez was in the lineup for the first time since Monday after battling an oblique injury for most of the week. His production has surged when he can remain on the field, as he now has nine home runs since the All-Star break.
