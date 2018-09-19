Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in a win over the Mariners on Tuesday.

Gonzalez capped off a four-run inning with a two-run homer -- his 16th of the year -- off Mike Leake in the third inning. Gonzalez has recorded a hit in five consecutive games and is now slashing .249/.323/.419 with 24 doubles, 66 RBI and 56 runs on the year. Last year the 29-year-old hit .303 with 23 home runs and 90 RBI in 134 games, and through 137 games this season he's had a slightly down campaign.