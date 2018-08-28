Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-4 win over the Athletics.

Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to eight games, a stretch in which he's knocked in runs in six of the eight games. He's gone 14-for-34 (.412) with four home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs scored during his streak. Going back further, he's hitting .349 with eight homers and 20 RBI over 22 games since Aug. 1. Gonzalez's year-long slump has been problematic for fantasy owners who bought into his breakout 2017 campaign, but this recent stretch provides some hope that he can deliver on some of that investment.