Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two runs and three RBI in Houston's 7-4 defeat to Seattle on Monday.

Gonzalez accounted for most of the Astros' offense on the evening, cranking his 18th two-bagger and 12th homer both off Mariners starter Felix Hernandez to round off his explosive day at the plate. His numbers are still disappointing overall, as he's put up a .709 OPS through 380 at-bats this season after posting a phenomenal .907 mark in 2017, but Gonzalez now has left the yard in two straight games - hopefully a sign he's primed for a hot streak that will finally start to pump his numbers back up toward last season's levels.