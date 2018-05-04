Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Arizona.

Gonzalez will retreat to the bench following six straight starts as Jake Marisnick draws the assignment in center field for the series opener. Through 31 games this year, Gonzalez is hitting .229/.320/.333 with 17 RBI and 32 strikeouts.

