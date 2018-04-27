Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Day off Friday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Friday against the Athletics, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
The off day is just Gonzalez's third in the Astros' opening 27 games, leaving him on pace to start 144 times despite not being nailed down as a starter at any one position. The 29-year-old is hitting just .224 through his opening 100 plate appearances, though his 13 percent walk rate is more than double his career mark of 6.2 percent.
