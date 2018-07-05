Gonzalez is out of the lineup against the White Sox on Thursday.

Gonzalez will take a seat after starting 11 of the previous 12 games for the Astros. During that span, he's hit just .070 with a .288 OPS. He will look to clear his head before likely returning to the lineup Friday. In his place, Tyler White will pick up a start in the infield.

