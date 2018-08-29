Gonzalez is not in the lineup versus the Athletics on Wednesday.

Gonzalez will receive a breather for the first time all month as Tony Kemp gets a nod in the outfield during the series finale. Across 23 games this month, Gonzalez is hitting .333/.394/.667 with eight home runs and 20 RBI. Look for him to rejoin the starting lineup Thursday.

