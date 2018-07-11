Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Day-to-day with arm bruises
Gonzalez suffered left wrist and elbow bruises in Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
It was initially believed to be a left hand injury for Gonzalez, which he sustained when Dustin Fowler slid into second base during the first inning Tuesday. The Astros announced the super utility-man is currently considered day-to-day.
More News
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Exits with hand injury•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Delivers in pinch, scores Thursday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Day off Thursday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Riding pine in series finale•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Homers Wednesday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Gets breather Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....