Gonzalez entered Thursday's game as a pinch hitter and singled before scoring the game-winning run in a 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Gonzalez had been given the day off after a 3-for-45 (.067) stretch, but the switch-hitter was called on in the bottom of the ninth to face Chicago closer Joakim Soria and delivered a broken-bat single to sustain a rally. He eventually came around to score on Yulieski Gurriel's walkoff single. With news that Carlos Correa (back) will not return this weekend and has not yet begun baseball activities, Gonzalez should get back in the lineup and more opportunities to awaken his slumping bat.