Gonzalez (knee) is not expected to require a stay on the disabled list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch is confident the soreness in his knee is merely a day-to-day thing and isn't anticipating a stint on the DL. Gonzalez was removed from Saturday's game after making a catch against the wall and was held out of Sunday's game.

