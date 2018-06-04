Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: DL stint unlikely
Gonzalez (knee) is not expected to require a stay on the disabled list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch is confident the soreness in his knee is merely a day-to-day thing and isn't anticipating a stint on the DL. Gonzalez was removed from Saturday's game after making a catch against the wall and was held out of Sunday's game.
