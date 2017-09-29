Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Drives in three Thursday
Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in Thursday's 12-2 win over the Red Sox.
Gonzalez got the scoring started with a bases-clearing double in the first inning and got on base three more times throughout this blowout victory. He's slashing career highs across the board at .305/.375/.533 and now has 34 doubles to go with his 23 home runs in 132 games.
