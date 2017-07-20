Gonzalez started at shortstop in place of the injured Carlos Correa (thumb) on Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with a double in Houston's 4-1 loss to Seattle.

Gonzalez has started at shortstop in the two games the Astros have played without Correa. He should receive the bulk of the starts at shortstop while Correa is sidelined, which is expected to extend until September. Fantasy owners will not have to worry about if and where the super-utility player will be in the lineup for the next six weeks.