Gonzalez started at shortstop in place of Carlos Correa (side) and went 2-for-4 in Thursday's win over the Rangers.

Correa's injury cropped up Wednesday while swinging at a pitch and sat out Thursday's game. Initial reports indicate the injury is not serious, but the Astros will exercise caution. Gonzalez can give them that luxury, as he has six hits, including a double and two triples, in his last nine at-bats. This most recent streak of hitting is the latest effort to break out of a slump that has hovered over Gonzalez since the start of the season.