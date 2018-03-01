Gonzalez is considered the frontrunner to serve as the Astros' Opening Day first baseman, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

With appearances at every position besides center field, catcher and pitcher last season, Gonzalez counts his versatility as his primary skill, making him a top fill-in candidate whenever a lineup regular is deemed unavailable for a stretch of time. The Astros will have an opening to fill at first base through at least mid-to-late April with Yulieski Gurriel recovering from hand surgery before serving a five-game suspension, so Gonzalez figures to act as the primary option at that position while occasionally getting spelled by one of Tyler White, A.J. Reed and J.D. Davis, all of whom are likely competing for one bench spot on the Opening Day roster. Prior to Gurriel's injury, Gonzalez was projected to see most of his action in left field, but those starts may now end up falling to Derek Fisher or Jake Marisnick to begin the season.