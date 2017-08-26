Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Gets day off Saturday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Gonzalez has started nine straight games for the Astros, going just 5-for-35 (.143 batting average) over that span, so he'll get the day off to gather himself. The Astros will send out an outfield consisting of George Springer, Josh Reddick and Jake Marisnick in his absence.
