Gonzalez is out of the lineup Monday against the Angels.

Gonzalez is 0-for-21 with six strikeouts over the past six games, so he'll look to clear his head as manager A.J. Hinch sends him to the bench for the second time in three games. In his stead, Tony Kemp is starting in left field and hitting ninth.

