Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Gets nod at first base Opening Day
Gonzalez will start at first base and bat fifth in Thursday's season opener against the Rangers, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
J.D. Davis is expected to occasionally see time at first base until Yulieski Gurriel (hand) has made a full recovery from his injury and serves a five-game suspension, but the versatile Gonzalez will pick up the bulk of the starts at the position in the first couple weeks of the season. Once Gurriel is ready to reclaim a full-time role, Gonzalez will still have a clear path to at least semi-regular work in the outfield.
